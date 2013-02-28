UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
LONDON Feb 28 Skywest Airlines Ltd : * Revenue s$173 million for the half year ended 31 December 2012 * Improved outlook for second half * After non-recurring costs and carbon tax H1 net loss after tax of s$2,166,814 *Source Text:
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher