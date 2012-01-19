* Q1 adj EPS $0.51 vs est $0.50

Jan 19 Skyworks Solutions Inc posted a better-than-expected first quarter helped by strong holiday season demand for smartphones and tablets, and the cellphone chipmaker forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations.

The Woburn, Massachusetts-based company's shares, which have halved in value since touching a year-high in February 2011, rose 7 percent to $20.50 after the bell on Thursday. They closed at $19.23 on the Nasdaq.

For Jan-March, Skyworks, which competes with RF Micro Devices, Anadigics and Triquint Semiconductor , expects adjusted second-quarter profit of 40 cents per share on revenue of $360 million.

Analysts are expecting earnings of 40 cents per share on revenue of $348.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it experienced softness in China's 2G market during the first quarter, but it was offset by the introduction of 3G and demand from customers like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp.

China is the world's largest mobile phone market with more than 900 million subscribers, although 3G users totalled only 102 million at the end of September, the state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as saying.

However, Chief Executive David Aldrich said on a conference call with analysts that he expects continued "choppiness in the low end of the market in China."

The company, which makes radio frequency chips that allow cellphones make and receive calls, expects gross margins to improve in the third quarter, post the integration of Advanced Analogic Technologies, which it acquired in November.

The deal was expected to help Skyworks add LG Corp and Samsung Electronics to its existing customer base, which includes Nokia and Apple .

Oct-Dec earnings fell to $57.1 million, or 30 cents a share, from $60.8 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, Skyworks earned 51 cents per share.

Revenue for the company rose 17 percent to $393.7 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 50 cents per share on revenue of $389.6 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)