BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals files for common stock offering of up to $50 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage:
Oct 30 Skyworks Solutions Inc's fourth-quarter revenue rose 13.3 percent, driven by higher demand for its radio frequency chips that connect smartphones and tablets to a telecom network.
Net income rose to $84.2 million, or 44 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from $61.6 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 64 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $477 million.
WARSAW, March 3 New car registrations in Poland jumped 12.5 percent last month from a year earlier to their highest February level in at least 16 years, as a growing economy prompted more companies to purchase cars, data from the Samar research institute showed on Friday.
* GMP Capital Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results