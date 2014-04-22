April 22 Chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc
forecast third-quarter results above Wall Street
estimates on strong sales of analog chips used to connect
machines to the Internet.
The company's shares rose about 8 percent to $40.90 in
extended trading.
Skyworks, whose analog chips are used in e-book readers,
cable modems and LED lighting, forecast current-quarter adjusted
earnings of 73 cents per share, on revenue of $535 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 63 cents per
share on revenue of $488.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Machine-to-machine connectivity, more commonly known as the
"Internet of Things", allows machines on both wired and wireless
networks to interact with one other.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)