UPDATE 1-New Adidas CEO targets faster sales, profit growth
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
Jan 30 Skyworks Solutions Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results on higher demand for its chips used to connect cellphones to the network.
Net income for the Apple Inc supplier rose to $66.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $57.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents per share. Revenue rose 15 percent to $454 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of 450.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016