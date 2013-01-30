Australia shares inch down, thanks to weak miners; New Zealand flat
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
Jan 30 Skyworks Solutions Inc, a supplier to Apple Inc, forecast better-than-expected revenue for the traditionally slow second quarter, pushing its shares up almost 15 percent in extended trade.
The company also reported higher-than-expected first-quarter results on improved demand for its chips used to connect cellphones to networks.
Skyworks said on Wednesday it expects revenue of $420 million for the current-quarter. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $415.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"For our second fiscal quarter we see continuing momentum as key program ramps and growth in new product categories help to offset normal seasonality," Chief Executive Dave Aldrich said in a conference call with analysts.
Other Apple suppliers including audio chipmaker Cirrus Logic Inc and chipmaker Broadcom Corp have forecast weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue.
Skyworks' net income rose to $66.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $57.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents per share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $454 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $450.5 million.
Skyworks shares were trading at $24.20 after the bell after closing at $21.56 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Ted Kerr)
HONG KONG, March 8 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Wednesday as strong China trade data bolstered bets of a recovering global economy, though gains were capped by caution ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike next week.
* Risk appetite curbed by liquidity concern, geopolitical tension