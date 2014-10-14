(Adds details, analyst and executive comments, background;
updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy
Oct 14 Skyworks Solutions Inc, a
supplier of radio frequency chips to companies such as Apple Inc
, estimated fourth-quarter adjusted profit and revenue
above its forecast, sending its shares up as much as 12.5
percent.
Skyworks, whose chips connect smartphones and tablets to a
telecom network, has been benefiting from higher demand from
handset makers, particularly Apple.
Apple sold 10 million of its latest iPhones in the first
weekend after its new, larger phone models went on sale in 10
countries on Sept. 19. The new devices will be available in more
than 115 countries by the end of the year.
"You have got a combination of good units and apparently
good sell-through for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus and ... you also
have a content increase story there," Oppenheimer & Co analyst
Rick Schafer told Reuters.
The market for RF chips is expanding as telecom operators
upgrade to 4G networks from 3G. 4G-equipped smartphones require
more RF chips than 3G-equipped ones.
"What we say for Skyworks is that they are in the early
stages of what we call an RF boom cycle," Schafer said.
He said that the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus contained 20-25
percent more Skyworks' components than did the iPhone 5S.
Skyworks, whose clients include Samsung Electronics
, estimated an adjusted profit of $1.08 per share and
revenue of $718 million for the quarter ended September - it had
earlier forecast earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $680
million.
The company had reported an adjusted profit of 64 cents per
share and revenue of $477 million, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a fourth-quarter profit of
$1.01 per share and revenue of $679.4 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Skyworks' upbeat estimates come at a time when investors are
concerned about a broad-based downturn in the semiconductor
industry due to lower demand for electronic devices.
A number of U.S. chipmakers have in recent weeks suggested
demand for chips from various industries, including automobiles
and network equipment, was falling across regions, particularly
Asia and Europe.
Skyworks is also benefiting from the growth in
Internet-connected devices - commonly called the "Internet of
Things" - which allows machines on wired and wireless networks
to interact.
"These multi-year technology trends are setting the stage
for us to outperform the broader semiconductor industry in the
December quarter and for the foreseeable future," Chief
Executive David Aldrich said in a statement on Tuesday.
Skyworks is expected to report its fourth-quarter results on
Nov. 6.
The company's shares were up 10.4 percent at $50.05 in noon
trading on the Nasdaq. Shares of other RF chip suppliers to
Apple such as RF Micro Devices Inc, NXP Semiconductors
NV and Avago Technologies Ltd also rose.
(Additional reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das and Kirti Pandey)