BRIEF-Gaslog announces pricing of public offering of 8.875 pct senior notes due 2022
* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022
Nov 6 Radio frequency chip supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc reported a 51 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by high demand for smartphones such as Apple Inc's iPhones.
Net income rose to $174.9 million, or 90 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3 from $84.2 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Skyworks, whose chips connect smartphones and tablets to a telecom network, said revenue rose to $718.2 million from $477 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022
* Gulf Resources reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Everi Holdings completes settlement agreement with former president and CEO