MELBOURNE, March 1 Shares in Australian law firm
Slater & Gordon plunged 34 percent to a record low on Tuesday, a
day after posting a massive half-year loss and saying it had two
months to come to agreement with its lenders on a restructuring
and operating plan.
The firm, which specialises in personal injury law,
reported a A$958 million ($682 million) half-year net loss on
Monday, after taking a big writedown on goodwill, mostly on its
acquisition of UK firm SGS. Its underlying business booked a
loss of A$42 million.
The company has net debt of A$741 million.
Its shares have lost more than half their value since coming
off a trading halt on Monday after the results were released.
"Clearly our key priority for the 2016 financial year is
reducing debt and focusing on re-establishing a sustainable
capital structure to support the transformation programme,"
Managing Director Andrew Grech said in a statement on Monday.
($1 = 1.4053 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)