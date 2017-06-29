BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.50 pct per annum
June 30 Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd: * Sets overnight MCLR at 9.50 percent per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd on Thursday said it would enter a recapitalisation deal that would give almost full ownership of the company to its lenders.
Under the recapitalisation deal, the lenders, led by Anchorage Capital, who own more than three-fourth of the beleaguered company's secured debt, will get 95 percent of the company's equity, the company said in a statement.
The company added that Andrew Grech will step down from his position as group managing director, effective immediately. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Announces issuance of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Total revenue for group was hk$1,868.3 million, compared with hk$2,201.5 million for year ended 31 march 2016