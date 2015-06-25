June 25 Slater & Gordon Ltd : * Media reports in relation to Quindell Plc * Notes the announcement of the suspension of Quindell Plc's shares from the aim in the UK pending an investigation * Reiterates that its due diligence investigations in relation to acquisition of PSD were undertaken with assistance of EY * Investigation under financial services and markets act 2000 about public statements made by Quindell regarding its financial accounts for 2013 and 2014 * Been aware of the concerns raised publicly in relation to the accounting policies of Quindell at all stages of its engagement with Quindell * Confident that it has no liability in relation to the ongoing investigations relating to Quindell * Source text for Eikon