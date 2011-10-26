* Q3 FFO $87.9 mln, or $1 per diluted shr

* Analysts' view 99 cents per share (Adds details of results)

Oct 26 SL Green Realty Corp (SLG.N), one of the largest owners of Manhattan office buildings, said on Wednesday its quarterly funds from operations fell as expenses rose.

The company said quarterly funds from operations -- or FFO -- fell to $87.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, from $145.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, a year earlier.

FFO before transaction-related costs was $1.01 per diluted share versus $1.05 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected FFO of 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FFO, a measure of performance of a real estate investment trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings.

Revenue in the third quarter fell 3.3 percent to $308.6 million, while operating income dropped 18.4 percent to $164.2 million.

The company's shares closed at $67.54 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company is scheduled to hold a conference call on Thursday.

(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Additional reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Richard Chang)