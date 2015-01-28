UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 Contemporary Eastern Investment Co Ltd
* Says revises shares private placement plan, to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($320.19 million) from 2.5 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Bm064w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2463 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.