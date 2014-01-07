UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Jan 7 Sligro Food Group NV : * Expect to reach agreement on the acquisition by Sligro of rooswinkel's
wholesale activities * Rooswinkel's sales in 2013 were over EUR 30 million * Expects the acquisition to start contributing to the earnings per share in
2015.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources