UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 16 Sligro Food Group NV :
* Food group's sales for the first three quarters of 2014 (39 weeks) were 1,896 million euros, an increase of 2.6 pct (Q3: 2.6 pct) compared with sales of 1,849 million euros in the same period in 2013
* "Although the macro-economic situation is improving, we do not expect this to have a significant impact on our markets"
* Expects the contribution from Spar Holding to the group's full-year results to be modest Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources