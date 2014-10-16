Oct 16 Sligro Food Group NV :

* Food group's sales for the first three quarters of 2014 (39 weeks) were 1,896 million euros, an increase of 2.6 pct (Q3: 2.6 pct) compared with sales of 1,849 million euros in the same period in 2013

* "Although the macro-economic situation is improving, we do not expect this to have a significant impact on our markets"

* Expects the contribution from Spar Holding to the group's full-year results to be modest