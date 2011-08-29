MEXICO CITY Aug 29 Mexican telecommunications and retail mogul Carlos Slim Helu has raised his stake in CaixaBank to 0.17 percent from 0.165 percent, according to a filing with Spain's securities and exchange commission released on Monday.

Slim, through his Control Empresarial de Capitales investment arm, purchased 186,000 additional CaixaBank (CABK.MC) shares in two transactions on Aug. 19 and 23 for around 638,520 euros, or less than $1 million.

The entrepreneur, ranked as the world's richest man by Forbes magazine, has been active buying small stakes in other companies outside his empire in recent weeks.

Market watchers believe he has taken advantage of weaker prices to buy shares at a bargain.

This month alone, Slim has increased twice his stake in newspaper company New York Times Co (NYT.N) and upscale retailer Saks Inc SKS.N. He now holds 7.5 percent and 16.2 percent in those companies.

CaixaBank's share price is down about 37 percent from its end-January year high to date.

(1 euro = $1.45) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Lorena Segura in Mexico and Andres Gonzalez in Madrid. Editing by Robert MacMillan)