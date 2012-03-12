BRIEF-Pfizer announces pricing of $1.07 bln debt offering
* Pfizer Inc says pricing of $1.07 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.20% notes due 2047
MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's planned internet television network will be based in the United States and could launch in the third quarter of this year, a spokesman for Slim told Reuters on Monday.
The free online news and entertainment channel will have mostly English-language content in its initial phase.
"It will be a free video channel on the Internet," said Slim's spokesman and close aide Arturo Elias Ayub.
"The business model will be based on advertising and probably (down the road) there could be channels that may want to broadcast it exclusively."
The channel, called Ora.TV, will have its headquarters in New York and will also have studios in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz)
LIMA, Feb 24 Peruvian builder Grana y Montero's shares dropped more than 20 percent after a report by local news magazine Hildebrandt en sus trece fanned worries that the company knew about bribes that its partner Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will block Obama administration rules that subject broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites, a spokesman said on Friday, in a victory for internet providers like AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc.