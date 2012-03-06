* Spending to increase 35 percent from year ago
* Most investment related to telecom businesses
MEXICO CITY, March 6 The world's richest
man, Carlos Slim, is increasing his spending in Mexico this year
through his telecom, infrastructure, mining and retail
businesses, according to a statement from his conglomerate Grupo
Carso on Tuesday.
Slim's companies will invest a total of 60.25 billion pesos
($4.6 billion), up 35 percent from a year earlier, the statement
said.
Slim's telecom giants America Movil - which has
the brand name Telcel in Mexico - and Telmex will invest 32,500
billion pesos ($2.5 billion) in 2012, the statement said.
That money, more than half his planned investment this year
in Mexico, will be used to expand fiber-optic lines and
fourth-generation mobile services among other projects, it
added.
America Movil, the largest cell-phone company in Latin
America, said last month that it would increase total spending
this year to at least $8.5 billion to improve infrastructure.
Shares in the mobile company were down 1.24 percent in local
trading amid a broad rout of stocks on Tuesday.
($1 = 12.9817 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Elinor Comlay; editing by
Mark Porter)