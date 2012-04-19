MEXICO CITY, April 19 Carlos Slim Domit, the
eldest son of the world's richest man, said on Thursday that a
new technology for high-speed wireless communications should be
available in Mexico shortly.
Slim Domit, son of Carlos Slim, heads Telefonos de Mexico
(Telmex), the country's main Internet and fixed-line phone
provider. It was recently absorbed by mobile giant America Movil
.
Telmex controls about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed line
market, while America Movil has about 70 percent of the cell
phone business.
America Movil had previously disclosed plans to kick off
fourth-generation Long-Term Evolution, or LTE - a standard for
wireless communication of high-speed data - in some cities in
Mexico and Puerto Rico in 2012.
"We are thinking about launching over the next months," Slim
Domit said.
LTE allows for much faster downloads of content on anything
from tablets to smartphones at speeds of at least 20 Mbps. That
is 10 times faster than Mexico's current average broadband speed
but it also consumes much more bandwidth.
"The limitation, more than the network itself, is that there
are very few gadgets that can currently handle 4G, but that is
something that will change over time," he added.
The Slim family's Telcel, the commercial brand of America
Movil in Mexico, recently stopped offering unlimited Internet
access plans because consumer demand was so big that it hogged
too much bandwidth on the network.
Carlos Slim has been quick to tap new services and marketing
strategies to keep selling phones, Internet access or
pay-television services across Latin America.
Slim Domit said on Thursday that the family's planned
investment for this year across the region was seen at 140
billion pesos ($10.6 billion).
Of that, 110 billion pesos was for telecommunications alone,
with 32.5 billion pesos assigned to Mexico.
($1 = 13.15 pesos)
