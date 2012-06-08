MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's construction firm, CICSA, said on Thursday that it had won $205 million in contracts to build three marine platforms for state oil monopoly Pemex.

The platforms, to produce oil in the Gulf of Mexico, will take 17 months to build, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Slim, whom Forbes ranks as the world's richest man, also owns a bank, a mining company and a telecommunications empire that stretches across the Americas, and he has recently moved to expand his holdings in Europe.

CICSA is part of Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso . Its shares rose 1.07 percent to 39.50 pesos on Thursday.

