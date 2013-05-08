MEXICO CITY May 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim's industrial conglomerate Grupo Carso said on
Tuesday that one of its units had signed a seven-year contract
worth up to $415 million to rent a drilling platform to Mexico's
state-run oil firm Pemex.
Grupo Carso's construction firm CICSA signed the contract,
that does not include an option to buy but includes maintenance
on the rig that will drill for oil in the Gulf of Mexico, the
company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
CICSA built the Independencia 1 platform, a rig that stands
on the sea floor with legs and is known as a jackup. It is the
first platform of such design built in Mexico.
Slim, whom Forbes ranks as the world's richest man, also
owns a bank, a mining company and a telecommunications empire
that stretches across the Americas.
Slim has been ramping up his oil-related business. Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto has pledged to present legislation
later this year to open up the state-run oil and gas industry to
more private investment.
"We are waiting to what comes (in the energy bill)," Jorge
Serrano, head of investors relations at Grupo Carso, said in a
telephone interview. "We think that there are going to be many
projects that we are evaluating."
Grupo Carso shares rose 2.21 percent to close
at record high of 73.53 Mexican pesos($6.09) on Tuesday before
the announcement.