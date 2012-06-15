NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
MEXICO CITY, June 15 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim and his family plan to keep their 8.4 percent stake in Argentine energy company YPF at least for the short-term, a spokesman for the billionaire told Reuters on Friday.
Slim, the world's richest man, and his family disclosed on Thursday they received the YPF stock in lieu of a loan guarantee. It was not a direct purchase.
"We see the company as very solid, with very good growth prospects and that's why we decided to keep the shares," Arturo Elias Ayub, the spokesman, said. "We are going to keep them at least for the short-term. Later on we will analyze our mid-, long-term options. The idea is not to sell them soon."
YPF said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday that the Slims now own 8.4 percent of Class D shares of the company. A YPF official said the D series shares accounted for 99.9 percent of the company's value.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez seized control of YPF from Spain's Repsol in April, accusing the Spanish oil company of investing too little and making Argentina increasingly reliant on pricey imports. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Simon Gardner and Leslie Adler)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.