June 12 Sallie Mae parent company SLM Corp
on Tuesday added $350 million of senior notes to an
existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: SLM CORP
AMT $350 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 1/25/2017
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.517 FIRST PAY 7/25/2012
MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/18/2012
S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 563.3 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A