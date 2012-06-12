June 12 Sallie Mae parent company SLM Corp on Tuesday added $350 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SLM CORP AMT $350 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 1/25/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.517 FIRST PAY 7/25/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/18/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 563.3 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A