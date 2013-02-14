NEW YORK Feb 14 Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Thursday revised SLM Corp's outlook to negative from stable on worries about the potential for future reductions in cash flows.

S&P also affirmed SLM's BBB-minus rating.

While a recent sale of residual interests in the SLM Student Loan Trust securitization 2007-4 is modest, "we believe this represents a shift in the company's strategy related to its Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) portfolio," the rating agency said in a statement.

"The negative outlook reflects our belief that SLM could undertake additional similar transactions, which would reduce future cash flows from the company's FFELP portfolio."