Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT May 8 Shares of German 3D printer maker SLM Solutions will likely be sold at the lower end of the price range of 18-23 euros a share in its initial public offering planned for Friday, people familiar with the transaction said.
"The price guidance given to investors is 18 euros," one of the source said on Thursday.
SLM Solutions declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)