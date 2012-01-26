Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Raises quarterly dividend by 25 pct
* Announces new $500 mln buyback program (Follows Alerts)
Jan 26 Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, raised its quarterly dividend and said its board authorized a $500 million share buyback program.
The company increased its regular quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents per share from 10 cents.
Sallie Mae, whose formal name is SLM Corp, said the repurchase program does not have an expiration date.
The company had posted a better-than-expected adjusted fourth-quarter profit last week.
Shares of the Newark, Delaware-based company fell marginally after the bell. They closed at $15.01 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One