PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRATISLAVA, Dec 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ========================EVENTS================================== BRATISLAVA - Prime Minister Robert Fico will summarize the first nine months of his third government in a speech at a business conference. Related stories: =========================NEWS================================== FOREIGN TRADE: Slovakia's trade balance showed a higher-than-expected surplus of 455.6 million euros ($483.48 million) in October after a revised 462.2 million euro surplus in September, data from the country's statistics office showed on Friday. Story: Related stories: INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output rose by 3.4 percent year-on-year in October, below analysts' expectations of a 4.3 percent increase, statistics office data showed on Friday. Story: Related stories: =====================PRESS DIGEST=============================== POLITICS: Prime Minister Robert Fico was reelected as the chairman of his leftist Smer party on Saturday. The party also replaced two unpopular deputy-chairmen as graft allegations chip away its voter support. Dennik N, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.
* Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: