BRATISLAVA, Dec 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ========================EVENTS================================== BRATISLAVA - Prime Minister Robert Fico will summarize the first nine months of his third government in a speech at a business conference. Related stories: =========================NEWS================================== FOREIGN TRADE: Slovakia's trade balance showed a higher-than-expected surplus of 455.6 million euros ($483.48 million) in October after a revised 462.2 million euro surplus in September, data from the country's statistics office showed on Friday. Story: Related stories: INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output rose by 3.4 percent year-on-year in October, below analysts' expectations of a 4.3 percent increase, statistics office data showed on Friday. Story: Related stories: =====================PRESS DIGEST=============================== POLITICS: Prime Minister Robert Fico was reelected as the chairman of his leftist Smer party on Saturday. The party also replaced two unpopular deputy-chairmen as graft allegations chip away its voter support. Dennik N, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)