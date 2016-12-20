BRATISLAVA, Dec 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ====================PRESS DIGEST================================ AUTOMOTIVE: A German automotive parts manufacturer ZF Friedrichshafen's Slovak branch plans to invest 12.5 million euros ($12.99 million) to build a factory in a town Sahy, southern Slovakia, and create 450 jobs, according to documents the firm submitted to authorities. It would be its fourth factory in Slovakia. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.9625 euros) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)