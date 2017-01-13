BRATISLAVA, Jan 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview =======================NEWS=================================== KIA MOTORS: Kia Motors Corp's Slovak unit raised production to a record 339,500 cars in 2016, up slightly from 338,000 produced the year before, the company said on Thursday. Story: Related stories: =======================PRESS DIGEST=========================== FDI: Spanish automotive supplier Gestamp( IPO-GEAU.MC ) will invest some 133 million euros ($141.46 million) to build a plant in Nitra, western Slovakia, that will employ 300 and supply aluminium parts for Jaguar Land Rover's nearby car plant expected to launch in 2018. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)