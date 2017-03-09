BRATISLAVA, March 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases..................
Summary of economic data and forecasts.........
Recently released economic data................
Previous stories on Slovak data..........
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/1C/events-overview
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
AUTOMOTIVE: An internal row between two trade unions at the
Slovak unit of Germany's Volkswagen , one of the
country's biggest employers, is delaying the beginning of
negotiations with the management on a regular wage rise.
here
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Main currency report
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)