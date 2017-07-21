Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 21

BRATISLAVA, July 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ========================NEWS==================================== JOBS: Slovakia's unemployment rate fell to an all-time low of 6.9 percent in June, data showed on Thursday, as the central European country's economy gathers pace while putting pressure on firms looking to hire workers. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)