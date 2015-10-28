BRATISLAVA, Oct 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... ========================EVENTS================================ BRATISLAVA: Slovak government will meet in regular session. Related news: =========================NEWS================================ SLOVENSKE ELEKTRARNE: Slovakia wants an option to buy 17 percent of power producer Slovenske Elektrarne and take its holding to 51 percent once Enel starts selling its majority interest, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ REFINERY: Slovakia-based refinery Slovnaft, owned by Hungary's MOL will invest 120 million euros ($132.58 million) next year in servicing and marketing while keeping output unchanged. Hospodarske noviny, page 5 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague office: +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)