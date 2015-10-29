BRATISLAVA, Oct 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ BUDGET DEFICIT: Finance minister Peter Kazimir said a higher than zero budget deficit caused by reforms or big investment would be acceptable for a temporary period in the future. According to a three-year budget draft, the government plans to reach a balanced budget in 2018. here EQUITY: A Switzerland-based beverage company Coca Cola will close its Slovak subsidiary as of March 31 next year and lay off all 107 employees. here NUCLEAR: Police have accused a former chief accountant at power producer Slovenske Elektrarne of data falsification that allegedly lowered the price of the firm before Italy's Enel bought its 66 percent stake in 2006. The police have estimated the loss at approximately 308.4 million euros ($336.90 million). SME, page 5 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague office: +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)