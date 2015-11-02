BRATISLAVA, Nov 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... ====================EVENTS============================ BRATISLAVA: Finance ministry will release October budget balance data. Related news: ======================NEWS============================ CEE POWER: A drop in demand due to the weekend, as well as an increase in renewable power generation, sent central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices lower on Friday, traders said. Story: Related news: For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague office: +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)