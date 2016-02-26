BRATISLAVA, Feb 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... ==========================EVENTS================================ BRATISLAVA: Slovakia's central bank will release the current account data for December 2015. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ EQUITY: The two main shareholders of Czech energy group EPH intend raising their stakes in the company to take full ownership and could sell a minority share in its infrastructure unit, EPH said on Thursday. Story: Related news: FDI: Slovakia's economy ministry said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding for U.S. energy firm Theta Energy to potentially invest $600-800 million to modernise the Vojany power station in the east of the country. Story: Related news: INFLATION: Slovak consumer prices dipped 0.3 percent on the month in January and dropped 0.6 percent on an annual basis, EU-harmonised data released by the country's statistics office showed on Thursday. Story: Related news: IMMIGRATION: European Union has 10 more days to see significantly lower inflows of migrants and refugees from Turkey "or else there is risk the whole system will completely break down", EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Thursday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices fell on Thursday, pulled lower by diminishing demand headed into the weekend, traders said. Story: Related news: ZIKA VIRUS: Czech health officials on Thursday announced the first cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in the Czech Republic, saying they would provide further details at a press conference later in the morning. Story: Related news: NATO ENLARGEMENT: NATO members should overcome their misgivings about further enlargement of the military alliance and continue to take in new members after Montenegro joins later this year, the foreign ministers of Hungary and Slovakia said on Thursday. Story: Related news: For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)