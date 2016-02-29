BRATISLAVA, Feb 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... ===========================NEWS================================ IMMIGRATION: Police chiefs of Slovenia, Austria, Macedonia, Serbia and Croatia have agreed to limit the flow of migrants to about 580 per day per country, Slovenian police said on Friday. Story: Related news: IMMIGRATION: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday all European Union member states should agree to a compulsory burden sharing over the migrants crisis. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for stronger renewable power output and diminishing demand at the weekend drove central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices lower on Friday. Story: Related news: For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)