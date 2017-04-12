BRATISLAVA, April 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ===========================EVENTS=============================== BRATISLAVA: Germany's carmaker Volkswagen will present last year's output results of its Slovak factory and outlook for this year. Related stories: ============================NEWS================================ VOLKSWAGEN: Audi , owned by Volkswagen , will expand its lineup of higher margin sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and assemble two new models at lower cost plants in eastern Europe, the German premium carmaker said on Tuesday, as it strives to boost profitability. Audi said on Tuesday it would start building a full-sized Q8 SUV at a Volkswagen (VW) factory in Bratislava, Slovakia, next year and in 2019 add the sporty, coupe-style Q4 SUV in Gyor, Hungary. Story: Related stories: GAS TRANSIT: Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it had signed a 5.3 billion euro ($5.6 billion) gas transportation framework deal with Slovakia's Eustream until 2050. Story: Related stories: INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output rose by 2.6 percent year-on-year in February, below analysts' expectations of a 5.0 percent increase, statistics office data showed on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)