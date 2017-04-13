UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRATISLAVA, April 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ============================NEWS================================ VOLKSWAGEN: Volkswagen's Slovakia plant chief executive Ralf Sacht said on Wednesday the factory was not planning any major investments at the moment, it wants to earn back previous investments. Story: Related stories: CONSTRUCTION: A consortium led by VINCI subsidiary Eurovia and including Doprastav and Metrostav Slovakia has been awarded a 356 million euros ($379.67 million) contract to build a new 8 km section of the D1 motorway near Prešov, in eastern Slovakia Story: Related stories: ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== OPINION POLL: Prime Minister Robert Fico's leftist party Smer would win an election with 26.6 percent of the vote, according to a Focus poll. However, the ruling coalition it leads would lose its parliamentary majority after a drop in support for a junior coalition member Slovak National Party. SME, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources