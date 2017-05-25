BRATISLAVA, May 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================ JAGUAR LAND ROVER: EU state aid regulators opened on Wednesday an investigation into Slovakia's plan to grant 125 million euros ($139.7 million) to Tata Motors' luxury British arm Jaguar Land Rover, saying they had concerns about the legality of the measure. Story: Related stories: FDI: China's Shandong Linglong Tyre is close to deciding on the site of an expected 500 million euro ($558.70 million) tire plant in central Europe, a partner of the company said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: REUTERS SUMMIT - INTEREST RATES: Hungary and Poland will keep monetary policy loose through to 2018, shrugging off rising inflation, while the Czech central bank may be the region's first to tighten later this year, rate setters told the Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit. Story: Related stories: REUTERS SUMMIT - ROMANIA: Romania believes moves towards a "multi-speed" European Union could cause divisions in the bloc, and does not favour the creation of new mechanisms to address rule-of-law issues in Hungary or Poland, its foreign minister said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: ** For other news from Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit, click here For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)