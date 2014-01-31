BRIEF-National Australia Bank says offer of subordinated notes 2 completed
* Announces that offer of NAB subordinated notes 2 has been successfully completed
SYDNEY Jan 31 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed their long and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Slovak Republic at 'A/A-1' with a stable outlook.
The credit ratings agency said the rating reflects expectations that the government will stabilize its debt burden through fiscal consolidation, a stable banking sector and that external indebtedness will remain low.
"We believe these strengths are offset by economic challenges including high structural and youth unemployment, and low labor activity rates and wealth, which still lag its eurozone peers," said S&P in a statement. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.