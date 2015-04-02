PRAGUE, April 2 Slovak Telekom net profit dipped last year to 43.57 million euros from 49.3 million euros in 2013, the company's annual report showed on Thursday.

The Slovak government is planning an initial public offering of its 49 percent stake in the mobile and fixed networks operator in London and Bratislava by June.

Net profit per share dipped to 0.50 euros from 0.57 euros.

Deutsche Telekom owns 51 percent stake in one of the three main Slovak operators and could still make an offer to buy the government's stake.

The firm had earlier reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 310.7 million, down from 337.1 million in 2013. Revenue dropped to 767.55 million from 809.03 million.

The annual report showed the firm had assets of 2.03 billion euros at the end of 2014 and total of short and long-term liabilities of 423.7 million. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)