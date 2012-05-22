BRATISLAVA May 22 The Slovak government wants
to raise an additional 125 million euros ($160 million) from
taxing banks' corporate and retail deposits by end-2013 as part
of measures to narrow the budget deficit, Prime Minister Robert
Fico said on Tuesday.
The plan will go beyond an existing tax on corporate
deposits, aimed to bring 80 million euros into a special state
account this year, he told a news conference after meeting
representatives of business and unions.
Fico, a leftist whose Smer party won an outright majority in
March election, said his government would also amend the pension
system. The previous government was in favour of private savings
but Fico said the system was unsustainable.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)