BRATISLAVA, April 18 Slovakia's car industry should make a record 780,000 vehicles in 2012 after production rose above pre-crisis levels last year, TASR news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Jozef Uhrik, president of the country's automobile association.

The car sector, led by factories owned by Volkswagen , PSA Peugeot Citroen and Kia Motors , is the key driver of the local economy, with 39 percent share of the country's 2011 overall manufacturing.

The predicted growth in output would mean a 22 percent jump from last year's production of 639,000 cars.

Separately on Wednesday, finance minister Peter Kazimir said economic growth would be about 2 percent this year in the export-reliant central European country. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor)