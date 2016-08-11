MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
BRATISLAVA Aug 11 ** Slovakia's state aid for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) factory may reach some 600 million euros ($668.46 million) ** The government approved 130 million euros in direct aid to JLR ** Additional costs include construction of the industrial park in a western Slovak town Nitra, construction of a road linking it to existing highway and investment to infrastructure ** JLR signed a deal with the Slovak government in December to build plant with an annual output of up to 150,000 cars, investment seen at 1.4 billion euros ($1 = 0.8976 euros) --Source link: bit.ly/2bkF2Hs -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova)
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.