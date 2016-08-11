BRATISLAVA Aug 11 ** Slovakia's state aid for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) factory may reach some 600 million euros ($668.46 million) ** The government approved 130 million euros in direct aid to JLR ** Additional costs include construction of the industrial park in a western Slovak town Nitra, construction of a road linking it to existing highway and investment to infrastructure ** JLR signed a deal with the Slovak government in December to build plant with an annual output of up to 150,000 cars, investment seen at 1.4 billion euros ($1 = 0.8976 euros) --Source link: bit.ly/2bkF2Hs -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova)