PRAGUE Jan 17 Car production in Slovakia increased slightly to 1.040 million vehicles in 2016, up from 1.039 million the year before, the country's automobile association said on Tuesday.

Slovakia, with the highest per capita car production in the world, is home to three car plants run by Volkswagen , Kia and Peugeot. A fourth run by Jaguar Land Rover is due to come online next year. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jason Hovet)