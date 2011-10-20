BRATISLAVA Oct 20 The Slovak parliament gave
final approval on Thursday to a special bank levy, ploughing
ahead with the measure despite political instability following
last week's collapse of the country's centre-right cabinet.
The levy is part of moves to strengthen the budget, a top
priority of the outgoing coalition parties.
The special bank tax will be 0.4 percent on corporate
deposits, up from a previously intended 0.2 percent, and should
bring around 80 million euros ($110 million) into a special
state account next year to be held in reserve for any future
financial crises.
The Slovak Banking Association strongly opposes the plan,
saying the levy could endanger financial sector stability and
increase the cost of bank services for clients.
The opposition party Smer, which leads opinion polls by a
wide margin ahead of an early election next March, has said it
would raise the tax to 0.7 percent.
Slovaks, who adopted the euro in January 2009, have escaped
the worst of the global financial crisis, partly due to very low
levels of borrowing.
The country's biggest banks are VUB Banka, a unit of Italy's
Intesa Sanpaolo , Slovenska Sporitelna, of Austria's
Erste Group Bank , Tatra Banka, of Austria's Raiffeisen
Bank International , and CSOB, of Belgium's KBC
.
The outgoing government which took power in July last year
has pledged to cut the budget deficit below 3 percent by 2013
and planned to slash next year's deficit to 3.8 percent from
last year's 4.9 percent of gross domestic product.
The Finance Ministry said on Monday it cannot rule out
cutting its 2012 GDP forecast to close to 2 percent from 3.4
percent assumed in the state budget.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)