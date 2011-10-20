BRATISLAVA Oct 20 The Slovak parliament gave final approval on Thursday to a special bank levy, ploughing ahead with the measure despite political instability following last week's collapse of the country's centre-right cabinet.

The levy is part of moves to strengthen the budget, a top priority of the outgoing coalition parties.

The special bank tax will be 0.4 percent on corporate deposits, up from a previously intended 0.2 percent, and should bring around 80 million euros ($110 million) into a special state account next year to be held in reserve for any future financial crises.

The Slovak Banking Association strongly opposes the plan, saying the levy could endanger financial sector stability and increase the cost of bank services for clients.

The opposition party Smer, which leads opinion polls by a wide margin ahead of an early election next March, has said it would raise the tax to 0.7 percent.

Slovaks, who adopted the euro in January 2009, have escaped the worst of the global financial crisis, partly due to very low levels of borrowing.

The country's biggest banks are VUB Banka, a unit of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo , Slovenska Sporitelna, of Austria's Erste Group Bank , Tatra Banka, of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International , and CSOB, of Belgium's KBC .

The outgoing government which took power in July last year has pledged to cut the budget deficit below 3 percent by 2013 and planned to slash next year's deficit to 3.8 percent from last year's 4.9 percent of gross domestic product.

The Finance Ministry said on Monday it cannot rule out cutting its 2012 GDP forecast to close to 2 percent from 3.4 percent assumed in the state budget. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)