* Banks' exposure to Greece less than 1 pct of assets
* All Slovak banks meet present capital requirements
PRAGUE Oct 27 The Slovak central bank said on
Thursday a 50 percent loss on Greek government bonds agreed
under a second aid package for Athens posed no threat for Slovak
banks.
Euro zone leaders agreed overnight that private banks and
insurers would voluntarily accept a nominal 50 percent cut in
their Greek government debt holdings to reduce Athens' massive
debt load.
The exposure of the Slovak banking sector to Greece was only
1 percent of the sector's total assets, the central bank said.
Slovakia's banks have been shielded from the direct impact
of the global financial crisis thanks to their very limited
holdings of toxic assets and small foreign currency borrowing.
"At the moment all banks meet the presently valid
requirements for the level and quality of their capital," the
central bank said.
April stress tests showed the banking sector's strength
improved last year mainly due to its strong capital position and
ability to generate net income from interests.
The country's biggest banks are VUB Banka, a unit of Italy's
Intesa Sanpaolo , Slovenska Sporitelna, of Austria's
Erste Group Bank , Tatra Banka, of Austria's Raiffeisen
Bank International , and CSOB, of Belgium's KBC
.
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova and Martin Santa, writing by Jana
Mlcochova; Editing by John Stonestreet)