PRAGUE Oct 27 The Slovak central bank said on Thursday a 50 percent loss on Greek government bonds agreed under a second aid package for Athens posed no threat for Slovak banks.

Euro zone leaders agreed overnight that private banks and insurers would voluntarily accept a nominal 50 percent cut in their Greek government debt holdings to reduce Athens' massive debt load.

The exposure of the Slovak banking sector to Greece was only 1 percent of the sector's total assets, the central bank said.

Slovakia's banks have been shielded from the direct impact of the global financial crisis thanks to their very limited holdings of toxic assets and small foreign currency borrowing.

"At the moment all banks meet the presently valid requirements for the level and quality of their capital," the central bank said.

April stress tests showed the banking sector's strength improved last year mainly due to its strong capital position and ability to generate net income from interests.

The country's biggest banks are VUB Banka, a unit of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo , Slovenska Sporitelna, of Austria's Erste Group Bank , Tatra Banka, of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International , and CSOB, of Belgium's KBC . (Reporting by Petra Kovacova and Martin Santa, writing by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by John Stonestreet)