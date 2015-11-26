(Adds details on the plan, quotes, loan growth, bank ownership)
BRATISLAVA Nov 26 The Slovak central bank is
very likely to impose a counter-cyclical capital buffer on the
banking sector as the economy gains traction and lending grows,
the chief of the bank's macroprudential policy department said
on Thursday.
The central bank did not say when it would decide on the up
to 2.5 percent capital buffer that would be applied to all
banks, but will next review the situation at the end of
January. Under normal circumstances, banks are given a year to
comply.
The banks said the sector's capital adequacy was strong at
17.5 percent, well over the current regulatory minimum of 10.5
percent.
Slovak banks, backed by low loan-to-deposit ratios and an
economy well outpacing euro zone peers, have performed well for
their foreign parents and have been unscathed in the years since
the global finiancial crisis.
The Slovak economy grew 3.6 percent in the third quarter and
lending rose 12.8 percent year-on-year at the end of September.
"Overall growth in loans for households and businesses was
relatively fast, more complex and robust," the central bank said
in a financial stability report presented on Thursday.
Macroprudential policy department boss Marek Licak said this
made the imposition of the anti-cyclical buffer probable.
"If the current development continues, there is a high
chance that a counter cyclical buffer will be activated in
Slovakia's banking sector," he said.
Others in central Europe are set to impose more buffers on
banks. The Czech central bank has also signalled the need for
the countercyclical buffer's need to protect against defaults in
future downturns.
The biggest Slovak banks already face individual buffers to
be introduced gradually from January 2016. Five systemically
important banks will face a buffer rate of 1-2 percent and three
of those an up to additional 1 percent reserve rate for
systematic risks.
The main Slovak banks are CSOB, owned by Belgium's KBC
; Postova Banka, part of J&T financial group; Erste
Group's Slovenska Sporitelna; Raiffeisen's
Tatra Banka; and VUB, owned by Intesa Sanpaolo.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Jan Lopatka; Writing by
Jason Hovet)