PRAGUE, May 24 Slovakia's central bank has
agreed to maintain extra capital buffers on systemically
important banks at overall rates of 2-3 percent from next year.
The following table shows the main banks followed by their
parent groups and the breakdown of the two extra capital buffer
rates valid from Jan. 1, 2017:
Bank O-SII Systemic
(%) risk (%)
CSOB /KBC 1 1
Postova Banka /J&T group 2 -
Slovenska Sporitelna /Erste Group 1 2
Bank
Tatra Banka /Raiffeisen 1 1.5
VUB Banka /Intesa Sanpaolo 1 2
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)