BRATISLAVA, July 26 The Slovak central bank (NBS) said on Tuesday it would require banks to apply a countercyclical capital buffer of 0.5 percent as of August 2017 in response to fast-growing lending, becoming the first euro zone country to introduce the charge.

The countercyclical buffer is an extra capital requirement of up to 2.5 percent of weighted assets that central banks can apply on all banks at times when credit in an economy heats up.

The Slovak economy slowed down to 3.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2016 from 4.3 percent in the final quarter of 2015. The Finance Ministry expects 3.2 percent growth this year.

Loans to households rose by 12.2 percent year-on-year and lending to companies grew by 7.5 percent in March, the most recent indicators the central bank's macroprudential department took into account.

In the entire euro zone, lending to households grew 1.6 percent in May and loans to businesses rose 1.4 percent, according to European Central Bank data.

There had been some indications in late 2015 the bank may follow the Czech Republic, Norway and Sweden in activating the capital buffer requirement to put a limit on lending growth.

Britain said in March it would raise the buffer for banks from March 2017 but scrapped the decision earlier this month because of the expected hit to Britain's economy from the referendum decision to leave the European Union.

All Slovak banks already have to meet a 10.5 percent capital requirement, while five biggest banks face additional buffers of 2-3 percent.

The sector capital ratio average was 17.7 percent in 2015.

Slovak banks, which are mostly foreign owned, have held up well in recent years, backed by low loan-to-deposit ratios, relatively high capital levels and an economy that has outpaced euro zone peers.

The main Slovak banks are CSOB, Postova Banka, Slovenska Sporitelna, Tatra Banka and VUB . (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Jan Lopatka)